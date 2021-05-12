Man’s jaw shattered in serious assault near Stroud

Police are appealing for witnesses after a serious assault in Stroud left a man needing plates in his jaw.

A 23-year-old man was punched in the face in Ebley Meadows at around 9.30pm on Saturday 1 May.

He suffered serious injuries to his face and jaw, which required four metal plates to hold it together.

Gloucestershire Police say there were a number of people in the area at the time and have urged witnesses to come forward.

"Police are appealing for witnesses following a serious assault in Ebley Meadows, near Stroud at around 9.30pm on Saturday 1 May," the force said in a statement.

"A 23-year-old man was punched in the face causing him serious injuries.

"He received medical treatment where four metal plates were screwed to his jaw to hold it together."

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to contact police on 101 quoting incident 503 of 1 May.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling independent crime-fighting charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Read more: