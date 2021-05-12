Two bodies found at Cirencester property

Two bodies have been found at a property in Cirencester.

Scene guards are in place at the house in Fosse Close after police made the discovery just after 4pm on Monday (10 May).

Emergency services attended and both of the people inside were pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers will remain at the property to establish what happened.

The deaths are currently being treated as unexplained.

The incident took place on Fosse Close in Cirencester. Credit: BPM Media

Gloucestershire Police said: "Anyone with information about the incident is asked to submit this to police online by completing the following form and referencing incident 328 of 10 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"You can also call police on 101 and quote the same number."

