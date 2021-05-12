Two girls arrested after Wiltshire barn set on fire

Two girls have been arrested on suspicion of arson after a barn fire in Wiltshire.

The barn at Coach Road Farm in Westbury was attended by fire services and police around 6:30pm on Thursday 6 May.

It is believed the fire was started deliberately and caused thousands of pounds worth of damage.

The two girls, aged 12 and 14, have been been released under investigation by Wiltshire Police.

PCSO Alice Moore, of the Warminster Area Neighbourhood Policing Team, said the act was "senseless and reckless" and could have had "much more dire consequences".

We can't stress enough the dangers of deliberately starting a fire like this. We'd like to remind people that hay bales are not toys to play on and are highly flammable. We plea to people to take extreme care to avoid starting a fire, especially as we head towards the summer months. PCSO Alice Moore, of the Warminster Area Neighbourhood Policing Team

Despite fire services managing to contain the blaze, the damage caused to the barn and straw feed for livestock is likely to cost the farm owner thousands of pounds.

