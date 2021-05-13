Bath and Gloucester Debenhams close their doors for the final time

Debenhams stores across the West Country will shut for the last time this month with stores in Bath and Gloucester closing yesterday (12 May).

The retailer is shutting a total of 49 stores this month following its liquidation.

A large sale of current stock in the Bath and Gloucester stores is running until its closure, which includes up to 80 per cent off all fashion and up to 70 percent off beauty products.

A Debenhams spokesperson said: "We are now heading into the final days of our closing down sale and this is the very last chance for our customers to take advantage of some incredible deals.

"With up to 80 per cent off across our remaining stores, customers are urged to shop now while stocks last.

Bath's Debenhams store is one of 49 to close this month. Credit: ITV West Country

"Our sincere thanks go out to all of our colleagues and customers who have joined us on this journey.

"We hope to see you all one last time in stores before we say a final goodbye to the UK high street."

The retail department stores first opened in 1813 but announced in December 2020 that it would start winding down its operations.

The closure of all its stores was confirmed after Boohoo agreed to only buy its website and brand in a £55 million rescue deal.

Gloucester's Debenhams building in the city centre will still be in use as it has been bought by the University of Gloucestershire.

The 1930s building has been empty since it closed down when the company was sold in January 2020.

Read more: