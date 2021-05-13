A child who died after being hit by a car at a campsite in Cornwall was just 20-months-old.

The toddler, from the Nottingham area, died at the scene following the incident on 12 May.

It happened around 12.50pm at a campsite near Helston on the Lizard Peninsula.

According to Devon and Cornwall Police, the collision involved a car towing a caravan and happened on private land.

Cornwall Air Ambulance were called to the incident near Helston.

“Police and paramedics were called to a campsite in the Helston area following a report of a collision between a vehicle and a child,” the force said in an update on 13 May.

“Tragically, the child, a 20-month-old girl from the Nottingham area, was pronounced deceased at the scene.

“Her family is being supported by specially-trained officers.

“The coroner has been informed and an investigation by officers from the specialist Roads Policing Team continues.”

