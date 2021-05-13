A photograph of two men has been released after a cyclist was allegedly attacked in broad daylight in Taunton.

The cyclist was riding along Duke Street in the afternoon of April 17 when they were stopped by a group of men.

According to Avon and Somerset Police, the cyclist was assaulted and had to be taken to Musgrove Park Hospital for treatment for facial injuries.

The incident happened around 4.30pm.

The cyclist was riding along Duke Street (pictured) when they were allegedly assaulted. Credit: Google Maps

In a statement, the force said: "A 25-year-old man has been arrested and released under investigation.

"We wish to speak with the two men, pictured, who we hope can assist our investigation."

One of the men is described as male, white and wearing a white T-shirt with dark trousers.

The other man is described as male, white and wearing a red T-shirt, black gilet, black and yellow shirts and a baseball cap.

Anyone who recognises the two men pictured, or has any information regarding the incident, is asked to call police on 101, quoting reference number 5221082152.

