A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a woman was found dead at a property in Gloucester.

Paramedics called the police just after 11am on Wednesday 12 May after a woman was pronounced dead at a property in Newland Street.

"A 49-year-old man from Gloucester has been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the incident and remains in police custody for questioning," confirmed a spokesperson from Gloucestershire Police.

"The Major Crime Investigation Team is investigating the death and anyone with information which could assist is asked to contact police.

"You can do this online by completing the following form, quoting incident 149 of 12 May: https://www.gloucestershire.police.uk/tua/tell-us-about/cor/tell-us-about-existing-case-report/

"Information can also be given to police by calling 101."

