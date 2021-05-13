Nine people have been charged with offences after a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol resulted in disorder.

Eight of those have been charged with riot, while a ninth person was charged with outraging public decency.

Senior officers from Avon and Somerset Police described the charges as a "significant development" in the investigation, which ranks as one of the biggest ever carried out in the force's history.

The protest on March 21 turned violent after a large group gathered outside Bridewell Police Station in the city centre.

Police pictured in riot gear at the Kill the Bill protest in Bristol on March 21. Credit: PA

Most of the suspects are from Bristol.

The youngest, from Birmingham, has not been named by police.

The following people are due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 28 May:

Benjamin Rankin, aged 40, from Bedminster, Bristol – charged with riot and an arson offence

Jasmine York, aged 26, from Arnos Vale, Bristol – charged with riot and an arson offence

Kane Adamson, aged 21, from Bedminster, Bristol – charged with riot

Mariella Gedge-Roberts, aged 26, from Clifton, Bristol – charged with riot

An 18-year-old man from Springfield, Birmingham – charged with riot

Brandon Lloyd, aged 21, from Henbury, Bristol – charged with riot

Stuart Quinn, 46, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with riot

Yasmin Schneider, aged 25, from St Paul’s, Bristol – charged with two counts of outraging public decency

A ninth suspect - Ryan Roberts - has already appeared in court.

The 25-year-old, from Plymouth, has been charged with riot and two arson offences.

He is next due to appear before Bristol Crown Court, though a date has not been confirmed.

On 21 March, thousands of campaigners gathered on College Green to protest the Police, Crime and Sentencing Bill. Credit: ITV News West Country

Chief Superintendent Carolyn Belafonte said: "The decision to charge people with riot is a significant development in what remains one of the largest investigations ever carried out by Avon and Somerset Police.

"In each case, the Crown Prosecution Service has received a file of evidence gathered by our investigation team and has authorised the charge or riot to be brought. The proper judicial process will now run its course.

We remain resolute in our commitment to fully investigate offences committed in the vicinity of Bridewell police station and the wider city centre on the evening of Sunday 21 March. "We anticipate there will be further people charged in the coming days and weeks as we continue to make further progress. Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte, Avon and Somerset Police

