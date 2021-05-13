Watch: Rob Murphy's report on Mary Bastholm's disappearance.

Forensic archaeologists are examining the cellar of a cafe in Gloucester in the search for a suspected Fred West murder victim.

A specialist team with “geophysical survey equipment” has been bought in to assess the Clean Plate Cafe in Southgate Street.

Gloucestershire Police say they are focusing their efforts on the cafe’s cellar, where a fireplace needs to be dismantled.

It comes after new evidence emerged in the case of missing teenager Mary Bastholm, who worked at the cafe before her disappearance in 1968.

Mary Bastholm disappeared in 1968. Credit: PA

She is suspected of being a victim of West, who reports suggest used to be a regular customer at the cafe.

In an update, Gloucestershire Police said: “Three forensic archaeologists have attended the Clean Plate café and are in the cellar in order to continue with assessments.

“They are using geophysical survey equipment and in order for this work to be done a fireplace needs to be dismantled.

Reports suggest Fred West was a regular customer at the cafe in Southgate Street where Ms Bastholm worked.

“We can confirm the ongoing activity at the location today, Thursday 13 May, relates to ongoing assessments and not excavation work.”

Who was Mary Bastholm?

Mary Bastholm was reported missing in the 1960s.

She was last seen at a bus stop in Bristol Road, Gloucester, on 6 January 1968.

She had been waiting for a bus to see her boyfriend in Hardwicke, after finishing her shift at a cafe in Southgate Street.

Police sealed off the Clean Plate Cafe after new evidence emerged suggesting a body may have been buried inside. Credit: BPM Media

No trace of the 15-year-old was ever found but it was reported West admitted to killing her while on remand in prison, prior to his suicide in January 1995.

He had been due to face 12 charges of murder relating the bodies of young women found buried at his home at 25 Cromwell Street, his previous home in Midland Road and two fields in Much Marcle.

His wife Rose was later convicted of 10 counts of murder, and is currently serving a full life term at New Hall Prison in Wakefield.

