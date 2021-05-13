Squatters given deadline to leave Bristol city centre building

A group of squatters has been given until the end of the month to leave a building in Bristol city centre.

They occupied the council-owned building in High Street, near St Nicholas Market, at the beginning of May.

A judge has now given them two weeks to vacate the property following a hearing at the Bristol Civil and Family Justice Centre.

Alexander West, for Bristol City Council, told the hearing it was hoped that by giving the two-week notice, the occupants would voluntarily vacate the property.

Protesters attending an earlier hearing Credit: BPM Media

During the proceedings, the court heard from a man speaking on behalf of 'persons unknown' and whose name was not given in court.He said he used to work in homelessness services before the pandemic.

He told the court: "My understanding is that there are 30,000 people waiting for housing in Bristol."The council has multiple buildings that are disused, how is that in any way helpful?"It is their duty to house people within Bristol. Why isn't Bristol City Council doing more about homelessness when they are sitting on hundreds of empty buildings?"The man said they were opening the building up to the community and they were trying to help people who have no roof over their heads.

Judge Ralton told the court a possession order would be made - but would not take effect before midday on May 26.

A banner unfurled by the group during protests earlier in May Credit: BPM Media

A banner reading 'Criminalising shelter is state violence' was hung on the outside of the building during a 'Kill the Bill' protest earlier this month.Under the governments proposed Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, trespass would become a criminal offence - rather than a civil matter - giving police the power to seize vehicles and arrest people who refuse to move.Those breaking the new law could be fined up to £2,500 and could face a prison sentence of up to three months, but concerns have been raised by both academics and organisations that the new law will disproportionately affect travellers and more widely those living on roadside camps.

Read more: