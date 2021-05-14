An urgent appeal has been issued after a dog was stolen during a burglary in Shepton Mallet.

Six-year-old Staffordshire bull terrier Bruce was taken from his home in Coombe Lane overnight between May 5 and May 6.

Police say nothing else was taken, and are asking for the public’s help to find him.

“Bruce is black with a white belly and has bald patches on his side,” a spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said.

“He is a beloved family dog and is sorely missed by his owners.”

Anyone with any information regarding Bruce’s whereabouts, or has any other information which could help, is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 5221100065.

