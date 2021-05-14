Watch: CCTV shows moment Devon dog is stolen from home (credit: BPM Media).

A family from Devon is appealing for help after their beloved dog was stolen by callous thieves.

CCTV footage from a nearby house shows the moment French bulldog Maggie was taken from her home in Hornbeam Gardens, Bradninch, on 13 May.

Three men are seen approaching the property before seizing the dog and running away.

Three men were seen running from the property after taking Maggie. Credit: BPM Media

The family shared the video in a post on social media which has been shared thousands of times.

Maggie's owner Chloe Jade wrote: "Stolen dog! Three lads jumped my fence in Hornbeam Gardens and stole my son's French bulldog.

"We have only just moved here from Birmingham so she must have been being watched.

"We have CCTV, just waiting for police. Also, camera in the spa have been checked as they were seen driving away in a red car."

Maggie was stolen from her home in Devon on May 13. Credit: BPM Media

Chloe said her neighbours noticed three males acting suspiciously in a nearby alleyway before the dog was taken.

If anyone has any information regarding the incident, Devon and Cornwall Police can be contacted by emailing 101@devonandcornwall.pnn.police.uk or by contacting 101 quoting crime reference number CR/38549/21 of 13/05/2021.

Read more: