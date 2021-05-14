Cornwall could have world's first 'Beach School'
The Wave Project has announced plans to build the world's first purpose-built Beach School in Cornwall.
The surf therapy charity wants to support vulnerable local children who struggle to engage with traditional school lessons and are at risk of permanent exclusion.
The new facility is planned for a site near to Gwithian Towans beach in Hayle, Cornwall.
A Truro-based architects company is leading the design of the school.
Tomorrow, (15 May) a public consultation is being held for members of the community to have their say, before the plans are submitted to Cornwall Council.
The new Beach School would deliver courses to 75 children per week.
The design has been developed thoughtfully to give children the sense of being outdoors all the time, whilst keeping them safe.
The Wave Project already helps thousands of children after it became the first charity in the UK to offer surfing prescribed by the NHS.
The public consultation is taking place between 10am-5pm at the Sunset Surf, Gwithian Towans on Saturday 15 May.
