A school in Gloucestershire has sent Year One pupils home after catching them smoking an e-cigarette on school grounds.

Brockworth Primary Academy in Gloucester say that parents have been informed of the incident and that medical checks were arranged for the students involved.

Children in Year One are aged 5 and 6-years-old.

The school has confirmed that an investigation is now underway at the school to find how the item was brought on the grounds on Wednesday, they also said that the e-cigarette was brought in without the parent's knowledge.

All children are safe and well. Brockworth Primary Academy.

A spokesperson for Brockworth Primary said: “We have written to all parents to make them aware that yesterday an e-cigarette was brought into school from home without parents’ knowledge.

"As a precaution, medical checks were arranged for the small number of children involved.

"We are carrying out a further investigation into how this happened and will be running a series of sessions with the children over the coming weeks around keeping themselves safe and making the right choices when they are with their friends.”

