People living in 42 Plymouth flats asked to leave over fire safety concerns

People living in flats in a tower block in Plymouth have been asked to leave after an inspection by the fire service uncovered a number of serious safety issues.

The City Council have issued a prohibition notice on 42 flats in the Latitude 52 block in Devonport, meaning residents need to leave immediately.

The inspection by Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue revealed the building's fire alarm system was not working and neither was its ventilation detection system.

The full list of safety issues found:

• Fire alarm system not working • Ventilation detection system not operating • Smoke ventilation system in the atrium altered• Designed-in safety systems altered • Primary escape routes compromised by the presence of combustible items• Atrium compromised by the presence of combustible items and electrical hazards• Void in ceiling and walls of underground car park• Softwood timber cladding of stairs and walkways in communal parts• Timber cladding and potential combustible materials on the external elevations

Plymouth City Council says the prohibition order will stay in place until the problems are fixed.

The Council's Housing Improvement Team has suggested residents stay with family or friends, but so far, most have decided to stay where they are for the time being.

Two households were placed in emergency accommodation.

The 'Latitude 52' tower block in Devonport Credit: ITV News

Area manager Darren Peters, from Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue Service said:"The building management have put in place a 24 hour waking watch and the building evacuation plan has changed from ‘stay put’ to ‘simultaneous’ (everyone should evacuate) while we and our PCC colleagues are working with the building owners to rectify these deficiencies. “As a further safety measure to the public and our crews we have increased our pre-determined attendance to this building by two fire engines.”

