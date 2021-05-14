A police investigation launched after a cat was mauled to death in Cornwall has now concluded.

In March, Mini the 14-year-old rescue cat was killed by a pack of dogs on a housing estate in Madron near Penzance.

The shocking incident was caught on camera, and Mini's devastated owner Carly Jones said she has been left "heartbroken".

Carly Jones says the huntsman came to her house to offer money, following the ordeal. Credit: BPM Media

Devon and Cornwall Police say a file has now been submitted so a decision can be made about potential charges.

Inspector Rebecca Le Cheminant explained: “The police would like to thank everyone who has come forward to assist our enquiries which has included liaising with the RSPCA and a specialist pathologist from Bristol.

Police have been conducting a thorough investigation including interviewing potential witnesses and persons who were present at the scene. A specialist trained wildlife liaison officer has diligently progressed all possible lines of enquiry, sought evidence and spoken to members of the public. Inspector Le Cheminant, Devon and Cornwall Police

“Police have submitted a file for review by our local criminal justice unit.“The office in charge of the investigation is keeping the owner of the pet fully updated in full compliance with the victim’s code.“It is a difficult time for all parties concerned and the response of the local community has greatly assisted.”

Following Mini's death, Carly launched a petition called Mini's Law. It aims to protect the public and animals from hunting activities.

It has been signed by more than 13,000 people.

Read more: