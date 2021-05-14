Video of the police cordon at the scene in Cirencester (credit: BPM Media).

Police are continuing to treat the deaths of a man and woman at a house in Cirencester as unexplained.

A post-mortem was carried out on the pair, who are both aged in their 30s, after they were found dead at a property in Fosse Close on May 11.

Details regarding the circumstances in which they were found have not been released, though a cordon remains in place at the scene.

In an update on May 12, a spokesperson for Gloucestershire Police said the deaths were still being treated as unexplained.

The two bodies were found at a house in Fosse Close in Cirencester. Credit: BPM Media

"A post mortem examination took place yesterday following the sudden deaths of a man and woman in Cirencester on Monday (10 May)," the spokesperson said.

"The deaths are still being treated as unexplained and enquiries to establish the cause of death are ongoing."

The spokesperson added the families of the two deceased have been informed.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police via 101, quoting the reference 328 of May 10.

