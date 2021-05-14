RNLI lifeguards will return to more Cornwall beaches this weekend
Lifeguard cover will be returning to more of Cornwall's beaches in response to a rise in visitor numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease.
From Saturday (15 May) the RNLI will reinstate lifeguards on 31 beaches across the region, bringing the total number of those with cover in the county to 59.
The charity was forced to pause the usual rollout of its lifeguard service when the first coronavirus lockdown was introduced last year.
Despite covid restrictions, lifeguards in the South West still saved 56 lives and aided more than 9,000 people on beaches in 2020.
Cornwall beaches with reintroduced lifeguard cover
Seaton
Poldhu Cove
Kennack
Gyllyngvase
Crantock
Great Western
Tolcarne
Porth
Portreath
Chapel Porth
St Agnes
Perran Sands
Holywell Bay
Gadrevy
Gwithian South
Upton Towans
Beach View
Mexico Towans
Porthminster
Gwenver
Porthcurno
Porthcothan
Booby’s
Trevone
Trebarwith
Black Rock
Crooklets
Sandymouth
In Devon, RNLI lifeguard operations will also begin at Challaborough, Westward Ho! and Sandymere on Saturday.
The charity is warning anyone planning to enter the water to always visit a lifeguarded beach during the hours of 10am-6pm, and always swim between red and yellow flags.
Kitty Norman, RNLI Water Safety Coordinator said: "It’s important to always plan ahead for your day at the beach and come prepared. Speak to the RNLI lifeguards who have a wealth of local knowledge and expertise.
"They will set up the beach according to the conditions and will always put the swim-zone (between the red and yellow flags) at the safest part of the water."
For more safety advice, you can visit the RNLI website.
