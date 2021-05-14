Lifeguard cover will be returning to more of Cornwall's beaches in response to a rise in visitor numbers as coronavirus restrictions ease.

From Saturday (15 May) the RNLI will reinstate lifeguards on 31 beaches across the region, bringing the total number of those with cover in the county to 59.

The charity was forced to pause the usual rollout of its lifeguard service when the first coronavirus lockdown was introduced last year.

Despite covid restrictions, lifeguards in the South West still saved 56 lives and aided more than 9,000 people on beaches in 2020.

The RNLI anticipates a busy summer season.

Cornwall beaches with reintroduced lifeguard cover

Seaton

Poldhu Cove

Kennack

Gyllyngvase

Crantock

Great Western

Tolcarne

Porth

Portreath

Chapel Porth

St Agnes

Perran Sands

Holywell Bay

Gadrevy

Gwithian South

Upton Towans

Beach View

Mexico Towans

Porthminster

Gwenver

Porthcurno

Porthcothan

Booby’s

Trevone

Trebarwith

Black Rock

Crooklets

Sandymouth

In Devon, RNLI lifeguard operations will also begin at Challaborough, Westward Ho! and Sandymere on Saturday.

The charity is warning anyone planning to enter the water to always visit a lifeguarded beach during the hours of 10am-6pm, and always swim between red and yellow flags.

Kitty Norman, RNLI Water Safety Coordinator said: "It’s important to always plan ahead for your day at the beach and come prepared. Speak to the RNLI lifeguards who have a wealth of local knowledge and expertise.

"They will set up the beach according to the conditions and will always put the swim-zone (between the red and yellow flags) at the safest part of the water."

For more safety advice, you can visit the RNLI website.

