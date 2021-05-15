Five people have been taken to hospital after a serious crash near the village of Sherborne in Gloucestershire.

A man aged in his 50s remains in a critical condition at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

The incident happened on the A40 between the Cotswolds town of Northleach and Burford shortly before 9.30pm, Friday May 14.

Police are now appealing for dashcam footage and witnesses to come forward.

Three cars were involved in the crash - a Volvo V90 estate towing a trailer, a black BMW and a blue Skodo Scala.

The vehicles have now been recovered and the road reopened.

