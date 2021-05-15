G7 Summit 2021: Police change two approved protest sites in Cornwall

Two officially approved G7 protest sites in Cornwall have been changed after concerns were raised about the original locations.

Police say protesters will be able to gather at Boscawen Park in Truro, instead of Lemon Quay.

Among those who had criticized the use of Lemon Quay were the organisers of Truro's Farmers' Market. They said their biggest event of the year would have to be cancelled because it clashed with the dates of the summit.

In Falmouth, the size of the protest area at the Church Street Car Park has been reduced, with now just the lower car park being used.

Earlier this week, MP Luke Pollard said the use of Plymouth Hoe as a protest site was 'a disaster waiting to happen' but so far no plans have been announced to remove it from the list of approved locations.

Lemon Quay, the home of Truro's Farmers' Market, will no longer be used Credit: ITV News

Truro City Council were also among those who'd raised concerns. They said:

“Truro City Council is pleased that our concerns have been listened to and that Lemon Quay will not be the location for people to make peaceful protests and demonstrations.

“This will allow the farmers market to continue as planned and the city centre to operate normally. As one of the G7 topics is to create a greener future, it is far more appropriate for this to be undertaken peacefully at Boscawen Park.

“As the G7 is discussing caring for the planet, tackling climate change and creating a greener future we will ask all those demonstrating to be respectful of the park.”

Superintendent Jo Hall of Devon & Cornwall Police said: “We are committed to working with partners, local communities and protest groups to ensure that people can exercise their right to peaceful protest in relation to the G7 Leader’s Summit in Cornwall next month.

“As part of the planning process, police and partner agencies identified a number of possible locations where protest could take place in a safe manner. In considering these locations, the impact on communities and businesses was a significant factor.

“The suitability of each location was considered by several agencies and we recognise the concerns that have been raised, specifically in relation to the farmers market in Truro.

“We have reviewed these locations with partners over the past week, as well as with the local community and identified protest groups, to recommend suitable sites which keep disruption to a minimum.

“We continue to work with many protest groups around facilitating peaceful and lawful protest.”The summit is due to take place at Carbis Bay next month.

Read more: