Plymouth Argyle owner to offer shares in club to fans

The owner of Plymouth Argyle, Simon Hallett, says he plans to offer supporters shares in the club.

The businessman, who's based in the US, currently holds 97% of the shares, but under the proposals that would fall to 75%.

He made the suggestion in an open letter to supporters about the future of the League One club.

He wrote: "There are many complications with doing so (notably regulatory ones) but such an offer now seems more timely than ever. We’ve yet to work out exactly how to do it, so I can’t tell you the terms on which this would be, should it prove possible.

"I can tell you that they will be the same type of shares as those owned by other shareholders, including me. I can also tell you that this is not the start of a move to give fans control of the club."

He goes on to say that a survey will soon be put to fans to find out how many would be interested in the potential share scheme.

