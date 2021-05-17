Ban on dogs running off leads at Exeter beauty spot

Dogs will no longer be allowed to roam off the lead at a popular beauty spot in Exeter.

Broadclyst Parish Council has asked East Devon District Council to enforce the ban at Broadclyst Recreation Ground to combat dog fouling.

Parish councillor Liz Straw said: “We recognise and thank the majority of dog owners who do pick the mess but sadly it is the minority who spoil it for everyone.

"Every week hundreds of children and adults play on this field, not just on the football pitch but the outdoor gym and play equipment.

“We are committed to ensuring that our village recreation field becomes a pleasurable, safe place for everyone, without the fear of getting covered in dog mess/urine and the health risks associated with this.

"Asking dog owners to keep their pets on leads will help achieve our goal of a clean and safe children’s playing field."

Fixed penalty fines of £80 will be issued to dog owners who fail to comply with the new rule, which will be enforced from 1 June.

Another £80 will be given to anyone caught failing to pick up dog mess.

The parish council is going to work with the local authority to find offending dog walkers and install a CCTV system at the beauty spot.

