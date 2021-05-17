A lorry has overturned in Bristol causing "significant delays" as the ring road is closed.

The vehicle crashed shortly before 10am on Monday 17 May on the Kingsfield Roundabout, near Aspects Leisure Park in Longwell Green.

The A4174 in Bristol has been closed in both directions and traffic is reportedly slow from A4 Bath Road (Hick Gate Roundabout, Hanham Mills) to Wraxall Road (Woodstock Roundabout, Warmley).

A spokesperson for Avon and Somerset Police said: "A road closure is currently in place at the A4174 at Longwell Green while emergency services attend the scene of a single-vehicle road traffic collision, in which a lorry has overturned.

The A4174 has been closed in both directions and queues have been reported on the A4 in the morning (May 17) Credit: BristolLive

"Enquiries are ongoing at the scene but there are not thought to be any life-threatening injuries at the current time.

"A road closure is in place and significant delays are expected. Motorists are advised to seek an alternative route where possible."

