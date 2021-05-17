A coroner will write to all schools to raise awareness of sepsis after a teenager died while on a school trip to New York.

Ana Uglow, 17, was on a trip with classmates from Bristol Grammar School when she collapsed in her hotel room on December 19, 2019.

She was taken to Mount Sinai West Hospital but died shortly afterwards.

Her parents David and Natalia told an inquest at Avon Coroner's Court their daughter had told them she was feeling unwell and had asked to see a doctor. They claimed Ana thought she was suffering from a chest infection.

The teachers on the trip, Rory Hambly and Ellice Clare, said Ana had only complained of feeling tired and had not asked to see a doctor at any point.

After hearing evidence at the five-day inquest coroner Maria Voisin said Ana had died from Bronchopneumonia and sepsis complicating an influenza upper respiratory infection.

She also said she could not find any "gross failings" by the teachers on the trip.

Bristol Grammar School now include sepsis awareness within its first aid training for staff following Ana's death.

This case clearly demonstrates how awful this condition is and how tragic the consequences can be if left untreated. Ms Voisin, coroner

Ms Voisin said she would be making her inquest report available on a national level to help prevent further deaths.

"It is clear that Ana was ill throughout the entirety of the trip. She had influenza and pneumonia with group A streptococcus.

"It is also clear that her body was able to compensate. The extent of the severity of her illness wasn't apparent to those around her.

"I cannot find any gross failings by the teachers in this case."

Speaking after the inquest Ana's parents said that they believed there was ample opportunity for their daughter to get medical help on the trip. They also said they intended to pursue civil action in the High Court.

The headteacher of Ana's school, Jaideep Barot, said her death had completely "devastated" the school, adding: "Ana was a very kind, very popular and well-liked member of our school and she was one of our senior prefects. We continue to offer our condolences to her family and friends."

