A fire that destroyed Cornwall's largest art and community hub in Redruth has left the community 'devastated'.

Crews were called to the Krowji building on Blowinghouse Hill on Sunday 16 May.

The creative hub is home to several artists' studios, theatre companies, Cornwall Museums network, and Cornwall Heritage Trust.

Nobody was injured in the fire, but people in the local area are devastated.

Cornwall's chief fire officer Kathryn Billing said: “Any fire is obviously tragic but you look at this one and it sits within the heart of the Redruth community and affects a lot of small businesses.

The fire gutted the building. Credit: St Ives Community Fire Station

"I’ve spoken to a number of councillors and the mayor today and again there is a feeling of real sadness.”

She told the BBC: “The CEO of Krowji was there and I’m sure they won’t mind me saying, but there were many people who are really devastated and in tears as it’s really sad for them and the community.”

The Bishop of Truro shared a message in support of those affected.

Cornwall Fire and Rescue Service said it is not yet known how the fire started and that an investigation team is now working on finding out the cause.

One of those who has been affected is producer, musician and artist Stuart Blackmore, who had a workshop in the building.

He said: “I’m a tenant with a studio there – I’ve got lots of equipment, three computers, a 12-string Gibson guitar … I think it’s gone up in flames sadly.”

He said his studio and equipment is “either going to be ruined by the fire or water, because of the amount of water they have had to use to put it out. It’s pretty gutting really.”

A Just Giving crowdfunding page to support those who have been affected has surpassed its target of £10,000 within a day.

