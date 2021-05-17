More than 1,300 jobs are set to be created when a new warehouse and delivery centre is opened in Swindon later this year.

Amazon says the jobs will be permanent roles as the company does not use zero-hours contract.

The company will be using the enormous new plant being built at Symmetry Park just off the A420.

The company’s UK manager John Boumphrey said: “We’re creating thousands of good jobs across the UK from a diverse range of roles with excellent pay and benefits.

Symmetry Park Phase 2 will see much bigger warehouses built on the site. Credit: LDRS

“We’re also delighted to be working on a pioneering approach to our Career Choice programme to provide the training, and skilled workers needed to boost local economies right across the country.

Leader of Swindon Borough Council David Renard said: “This is excellent news and I’m very glad it’s now in the public domain.

“We have had extensive talks with Panattoni the company building the Symmetry Park site and we know that it was Amazon who were the clients but were unable to say that for reasons of commercial confidentiality.”

Swindon has a strong economy, and it is looking well-placed to bounce back from the pandemic and this will help. It will bring a lot of jobs to Swindon and many of them are very skilled jobs. Leader of Swindon Borough Council, David Renard

“Swindon has always had a mixed economy – and that’s what will help us recover having a good mix of companies and not relying too much on any one industry.”

Both Coun Renard and his new deputy Gary Sumner, the cabinet member for strategic infrastructure and planning said the new workers, and those living nearby would benefit from the road improvements taking place at Gablecross on the A420, the White Hart Roundabout and in Covingham.

Coun Sumner said: “The New Eastern Villages scheme always had had 40 hectares of employment land as part of the plan, as well as up to 8,000 houses.

“People living nearby have been very patient over the last year but will see the benefits sooner rather than later.”

Coun Renard said: “All of this has been very carefully planned to fit together – it takes a lot of work, but it is coming together.”

Credit: Aled Thomas, Local Democracy Reporting Service

