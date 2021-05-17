Yeovil stabbing: Woman charged with murder after man's death

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with murder after a man was stabbed near Yeovil.

Matthew Wormleighton, 45, died in hospital after the incident at a property on Forts Orchard in Chilthorne Domer on Friday 14 May.

Police were called to the house at around 4.45am following a report of an injured man.

He was taken by paramedics to Yeovil District Hospital where he later died.

Avon and Somerset Police said: "A post-mortem examination concluded the preliminary cause of death as a single stab wound.

"Keating, of Forts Orchard, Chilthorne Domer, has been remanded in custody pending an appearance at Yeovil Magistrates’ Court on Monday 17 May."

The 31-year-old has been charged with murder.

