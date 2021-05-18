A Devon bridge will be closed for weeks after being damaged during a crash which saw a lorry left dangling from its edge.

The vehicle crashed into Bickleigh Bridge near Tiverton at around 4am on Tuesday 18 May and ended up precariously positioned over the River Exe.

Devon County Council had only just carried out urgent repairs to install protective kerbstones on the bridge, which is next to The Fisherman’s Cot pub.

The Grade II listed bridge was built in the 17th century and has had specially-designed kerbs since 2009 to help guide larger vehicles and prevent collisions with the structure.

More than five hours after the collision happened, onlookers reported the lorry was still stuck dangling off the edge.

Now Devon County Council has confirmed the bridge has suffered "significant damage" and will need to be closed while it is repaired.

The bridge has kerbside reinforcements in place to stop vehicles from colliding with the bridge, but were unable to prevent this crash Credit: ITV West Country

In a statement, the authority said: "River levels are currently high so a complicated scaffolding access will need to be installed so repairs can be carried out.

"Repair work will start as soon as possible and are expected to take at least three weeks weather permitting.

"During the works pedestrian and cyclist access will be maintained throughout."

Concrete blocks have been placed at either end of the bridge to prevent access and a diversion route and signs are now in place.

