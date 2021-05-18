Watch the moment a lorry driver gets caught watching videos behind the wheel (Credit: Gloucestershire Police)

A lorry driver was stopped after being caught watch videos while driving on the motorway.

The motorist was watching a Formula One documentary on his mobile phone and was not wearing a seatbelt.

He was given a ticket for not being in full control of his vehicle and was given advice about the possible consequences of his actions.

The Roads Policing Unit from Gloucestershire Police was secretly observing drivers on the M5 from May 10 to May 15 in an operation known as 'Operation Tramline'.

Sergeant Lucy Powell said: "Operation Tramline is a national operation in partnership with Highways England and it allowed us to use an unmarked HGV cab.

"Drivers using a phone behind the wheel are four times more likely to be involved in a collision, far less likely to notice and react to hazards, more likely to show poor lane discipline and make more variable speed choices."

"The vantage point that we got from the cab allowed us to detect offences that we might not see from our normal patrol vehicles, particularly with heavy goods vehicles and larger vans.

"The use of the cab was a really great tool for keeping the roads of Gloucestershire safe."

The operation allowed officers to gather evidence of distractions such as using a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, or carrying insecure loads.

Avon and Somerset Police has also been taking part in Operation Tramline along the M4 and M5 and posted on Twitter about its patrols on Tuesday 18 March.

It said: "Several vehicles stopped for using mobile phones, no seat belts and various motoring offences. Also assisting other emergency services with a vehicle fire."

Gloucestershire Police posted the dangers of driving while driving on Facebook, along with the successes of the operation.

It said: "The use of a mobile phone whilst driving is one of the 'fatal four' causes of road deaths and injury in the County along with inappropriate speed, not wearing a seat belt and drink/drug driving.

"Over the week a total of 70 drivers were stopped for offences such as being on a mobile phone, not wearing a seatbelt, driving at excessive speed, not being in proper control of their vehicle, having insecure loads or not insurance/MOT.

"Before last week's operation, 65 people had been given tickets for using a mobile phone whilst driving and 12 tickets were issued for not being in proper control of the vehicle. 13 people are also due to be prosecuted for not paying the fine.

"Operation Tramline has caught over 4000 distracted drivers so far this year after they were seen to be committing a variety of offences including driving while using mobile phones, not wearing a seatbelt, speeding and drink or drug driving."

