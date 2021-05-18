A major review of East Devon’s public toilet provision is set to be launched which could ultimately see the closure of some loos.

More than six years after a review of the toilets run by East Devon District Council was first discussed, councillors have unanimously agreed to launch the consultation over the public toilet service in the district.

Councillors were told that the continued provision at the current level is no longer sustainable, with the review seeking to balance savings requirements with protecting a level of toilet provision.

It comes as the provision is not a service the council is required to provide, and with them facing a £3m budget gap, the review aims to reduce the costs of providing the service, review the ways in which it is provided and in particular in locations where demand is less or alternative facilities exist.

All of the council-run toilets have been provisionally split into three categories. Category A, where they will be maintained and investment made to bring them up to standard.

Category B, where they will look to consider a different offer such as a café, to include a publicly accessible toilet. And Category C, where there would be no alternative and would be offered to town and parish councils to run, but if they turned down the chance, they would be closed.

Cllr Geoff Jung, portfolio holder for the environment, said: “Most of our public conveniences were built in the 1950s and the plumbing and structures are not as they were."

Some of the toilets closed for over a year [and] there has not been many call for there. Let’s face it, the loos are passed their sell by date and some will soon need to be shut as they will fail environmental standards. The world has moved on but our loos are a flashback to the mods and rockers. Cllr Geoff Jung

The proposed categorisation of the toilets run by East Devon

CATEGORY A

West Street Car Park, Axminster

Cliff Path, Budleigh Salterton

East End, Budleigh Salterton

Jubilee Gardens, Beer

Foxholes Car Park, Exmouth

Magnolia Centre, Exmouth

Manor Gardens, Exmouth

Phear Park, Exmouth

Queens Drive, Exmouth

Lace Walk, Honiton

West Walk, Seaton

Connaught Gardens, Sidmouth

Triangle, Sidmouth

Market Place or Port Royal, Sidmouth

CATEGORY B

Station Road, Budleigh Salterton

Imperial Recreation Ground, Exmouth

Orcombe Point, Exmouth

The Maer, Exmouth

Harbour Road, Seaton

Seaton Hole, Seaton

Market Place or Port Royal, Sidmouth

CATEGORY C

Brook Road, Budleigh Salterton

Dolphin Street, Colyton

Exmouth Bus Station, Exmouth

Jarvis Close, Exmouth

King Street Car Park, Honiton

Marsh Road, Seaton

In his report to the cabinet, Andrew Hancock, service lead for StreetScene, said: “The review proposes to invest in toilets that are retained to ensure the right toilet in the right place, this is important since no capital investment has been made for a number of years. Many of the sites need updating to meet modern standards and expectations as well as incorporating Covid secure/improved hygiene design features.

“The overall objective of the council should be to provide high quality, modern facilities that are mainly located in town centres, tourist areas and parks which help support these areas. The council should look at other means of operating toilets and be concerned with overall levels of provision, but not necessarily direct provision in all cases."

£900,000 The amount spent on the up-keep of public toilets.

“This review is looking to ensure East Devon continues to provide high quality public toilets in a sustainable way, but also recognising in some situations other methods of provision might be appropriate, indeed beneficial to the public, particularly where there are multiple toilet blocks or toilets are less well used and some sites could add a café, bar or other commercial offer.”

However, Cllr Cathy Gardner said that she was concerned about any charging for toilets as charging reduces their use, and the local authority should do all they can to avoid it.

The review will also determine whether to install contactless paid access on retained toilets to allow for a future income and improve toilet standards.

It will also see them agree to consult with all stakeholders to obtain their views of these proposals in order to gain understanding/agreement that public toilets need investment to modernise them, whether to investigate charging for their use to protect future provision, and to provide a concessionary card for those with medical needs.

3.15 million The recommended amount of next year's council's budget which should be spent on toilets.

Prior to any decision being made, the cabinet also asked the Overview Committee to review the consultation responses and equalities assessment and provide its views, with Cllr Paul Arnott, leader of the council, saying that this was the time for concerns around the individual toilets mentioned in the review to be raised, rather than at last week’s meeting.

Credit: Daniel Clark, Local Democracy Reporting Service

