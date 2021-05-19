A building fire in Bristol has forced a major road to be closed as crews from six fire stations try to control its spread.

Firefighters and police rushed to Park Street after a fire broke out at a building at 2.49pm on Wednesday 19 May.

Witnesses reported seeing thick, black smoke emitting from the roof of one of the buildings, with Avon and Somerset Fire Service issuing a warning to people to keep their distance.

The fire service said: "We are currently responding to a fire on Park Street, Bristol.

"Crews from Temple, Avonmouth, Patchway, Kingswood and Southmead are in attendance.

"We are asking people to avoid the area."

Park Street has been closed in both directions and slow traffic has been reported from B4051 Queens Road to A4 Canons Road.

Congestion has built up in the surrounding routes through the centre including Park Row and Queens Road.

