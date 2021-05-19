Glastonbury Festival to hold two-day event in September

The organisers of Glastonbury Festival have been granted a license for a two-day event in September - but there will not be camping.

A total of 50,000 people will be able to attend two days of bands playing on the famous Pyramid Stage at Worthy Farm.

Mendip District Council took almost a week to approve a licence for the event, after some residents in Pilton raised concerns about crowds and noise.

But the event has been given the go-ahead - but there will be no camping on site.

