A man has been arrested following a collision in Bristol which left a woman with serious injuries.

Police were called at just before 7.3 pm on Tuesday 18 May following a collision involving a car and an e-scooter on Hartcliffe Way, between Imperial Park and the Hengrove Way roundabout.

The woman, who was riding the e-scooter, was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The road remains closed while further enquiries are carried out at the scene and people are being advised to use alternative routes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the force on 101 and give the reference number 5221109118. Dash Cam footage can be provided here

