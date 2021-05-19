Man stabbed his neighbour to death after argument

A man from Somerset who suffers from mental health issues has admitted manslaughter after fatally stabbing his neighbour.

Peter Weldon, from Oakhill, Radstock, stabbed Stuart Noble in October 2020 and was initially charged with murder.

Mr Weldon was issued with an indefinite hospital order which means the offender has a mental disorder and needs treatment in hospital after being convicted of a crime that is punishable with imprisonment.

The 69-year-old admitted manslaughter by reason of diminished responsibility, meaning his ability to form a rational judgement and exercise self-control was impaired.

Following his death, Mr Noble’s family issued a tribute to him, stating: "We as a family are truly heart broken and shocked beyond words that Stuart’s life has been taken away so tragically.

Stuart will leave a gap in our family but will remain in our hearts forever. Tribute from Stuart Noble's family

Peter Weldon contacted the police himself and stated he had stabbed his neighbour after having an argument.

Officers arrived at the victim’s home in Oakhill shortly after midday and found Weldon standing over Mr Noble who was lying dead on the kitchen floor.

A coroner’s report concluded he died as a result of multiple stab wounds to his face, neck, and torso.

Detective Chief Inspector, Mark Almond, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Stuart Noble at this very difficult time.

"We’d like to thank them and the wider community for their support during our investigation into this tragic incident."

