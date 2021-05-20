Watch Cari Davies' report

Members of Gloucestershire County age group girls squads took part in a historic cricket match on Bristol's Clifton Suspension Bridge.

It's believed to be the first time cricket has been played on the iconic landmark and was organised in an effort to boost the profile of the women's game in the region.

The bridge was closed for routine maintenance and so the girls made the most of the lack of traffic to practice their batting and bowling, suspended 75 metres above the River Avon.

The game was organised to promote Women's Big Cricket Month Credit: ITV West Country

The stunt was organised to help publicise Women’s Big Cricket Month which starts on June 1st.

This ECB initiative aims to give more women and girls the chance to play, follow or attend cricket, and in Bristol it includes the staging of the England- India women’s Test match at the County Ground, starting on June 16th.

It definitely helps shine a light on the Women’s Big Cricket Month in June and the many different types of cricket that are now available across the county at all age levels. Today is a day these girls will remember for a very long time. Laura Charles-Price, GCB's Women's and Girls' Development Officer

The Bridgemaster of Clifton Suspension Bridge Trish Johnson said it was probably a once in a lifetime opportunity adding, "I’m not sure that there’s ever been any cricket played here before and the bridge is 156 years old!"

For more information on women and girl's cricket in the region visit Gloucestershire Cricket Board.

