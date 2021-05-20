Police have surrounded the entrance to a traveller encampment in Eastville and closed the road as the site is evicted.

About 75 travellers, including children, have been living on land formerly used as a gasworks along Glenfrome Road.

The road has been closed and around 100 police officers and bailiffs are at the scene.

Landowner Wales & West Utilities say the group, understood to have moved in a few weeks ago, are "illegally occupying" the site.

They were issued with a 24-hour eviction notice at 12pm on Tuesday 18 May but had requested more time to make alternative arrangements.

Travellers resisted eviction from the same site last June 13, and the utilities company has encouraged this group to "leave peacefully".

A spokesperson for the site's owner, Wales & West Utilities, said: "We are aware of a number of individuals illegally occupying our land in the Glenfrome Road area of Bristol.

"The land is where we plan to build a new depot – essential to keep the gas flowing safely to heat and power local homes and businesses. We have received planning permission, and construction is scheduled to start this month.

“All individuals currently trespassing have been instructed to leave the area by court order received on 6 May.

"Since then, everyone living on the site has had the opportunity to make alternative arrangements and leave. We would urge them to do so peacefully so work can begin on site to build essential infrastructure to support communities right across Bristol.

“We will work alongside the appropriate authorities until this matter is resolved.”

