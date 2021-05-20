People are being urged to stay away from a Cornwall beach after a sinkhole emerged.

The hole appeared on Seaton Beach in Downderry on Tuesday 18 May and the RNLI put a cordon in place to ensure the safety of the public.

Nobody was injured during the incident but Cornwall Council has now issued a statement asking people to use caution in the area and respect the cordon.

The council asked people to respect the cordon that had been put in place. Credit: BPM Media.

A Cornwall County spokesperson said: "A temporary cordon has been installed after a sinkhole emerged at Seaton Beach.

"Investigation works will be carried out at the site. In the meantime we urge beach users to respect the cordon for their own safety."

