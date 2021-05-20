Watch May's edition of The West Country Debate in full

This week has seen the latest easing of Covid-19 restrictions.

We can now visit friends and family, go inside pubs and restaurants and cheer our sports teams from the stands.

Covid cases have fallen in recent weeks (Note: data for 12th April omitted because of a change in the way data was recorded). Credit: ITV West Country

There are reminders to stay cautious and cases of the Indian variant have been reported in at least 15 local authority areas across the West Country.

Conservative MP for Truro and Falmouth Cherilyn Mackrory says the Government could have been stricter but it faces a difficult situation controlling the variant whilst letting people return home from India:

The region's political map has changed in recent week.

The Conservatives remain the dominant party with impressive results in last month's local elections - taking control of Cornwall Council and retaining Devon, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire councils.

But Labour's Dan Norris was elected West of England Mayor and the Liberal Democrats made gains in Wiltshire and Gloucestershire.

The Green Party saw a surge of support in Bristol.

Bristol North West's Labour MP Darren Jones says the party has had several Mayoral successes but there is a long way to go if the party is to challenge at the next general election:

There was also Conservative success in several Police and Crime Commissioner elections.

Bath's Liberal Democrat MP Wera Hobhouse says the system of Metro Mayors and PCCs should be scrapped with power returning to a number of different authorities:

The world's leaders are also preparing to gather in Cornwall next month for the G7 summit.

Plans have already been put in place to minimise disruption during the three-day event.

The Government is set to spend millions of pounds improving Cornwall Airport Newquay.

The environment is expected to be a major point of discussion amongst the delegates.