Two people have been injured and taken to hospital following reports of a shooting in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said that specialist firearms officers were deployed to the Hareclive Road area in Hartcliffe at 17:20 on the evening of May 19.

It follows reports a male, thought to be in his late teens or early 20s, had been shot and reports of a fight between a number of people.

Two men, believed to be aged 18 and 20, were taken to hospital by ambulance but are not thought to have life-threatening injuries, police said.

There were also reports of a subsequent disorder. The two incidents are thought to be linked.

Avon and Somerset Police said four men and a woman in her 30s had been arrested.

Two of the men were in their 20s and the other two in their 30s.

