Bid to identify man 'in his 40s or 50s' who died in Devon

Police are trying to identify a man believed to be in his 40s and 50s who has died in hospital.

The man - who is described as white, around 5ft 7 and of average build - was found at a rural address on the afternoon of Wednesday 19 May.

Ambulance crews took him to hospital where he died on Thursday 20 May.

Police say he had grey facial hair and short, scruffy brown and grey hair.

His death is not being treated as suspicious but police have issued an appeal to try to identify the man.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 or email 101@dc.police.uk and quote log 508 of Wednesday 19 May, 2021.