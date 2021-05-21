A drunk easyJet passenger who threatened to bite a woman's finger off and tried to open the plane door on a flight to Bristol Airport has been jailed.

Alexandros Christou caused choas on a flight from Cyprus to Bristol, assaulting his girlfriend, a passenger and flight crew member after getting drunk on whisky bought at the airport.

Bristol Crown Court heard witnesses described him as being "11 out of ten angry".The captain of the jet was so concerned, he sped up the journey and alerted Bristol air traffic control so police could be scrambled.Christou, 21, of Rhydynos Street in Pontypool, pleaded guilty to battery, two common assaults, a public order offence, criminal damage, being drunk on an aircraft and reckless behaviour likely to endanger an aircraft.Judge James Patrick sentenced him to 11 months in prison.

This was a petrifying incident for those who were involved. Judge James Patrick

Catherine Flint, prosecuting, said Christou and his girlfriend were returning from Cyprus to Bristol.After boarding the aircraft the couple argued. He hit his girlfriend in her face and she asked to be moved.Miss Flint said: "Mr Christou was moved to the back of the plane and it was explained to him why. He became very abusive and was abusive to his girlfriend in English and Greek."He was absolutely enraged and was described as being 11 out of ten angry."The court heard Christou ignored the 'wear seatbelt' sign, threatened to bite a woman's finger off and swung a bag at a cabin crew member, which missed.He then tried to open the back door of the aircraft, uttered vile abuse including a homophobic slur in Greek, spit at but missed a passenger, and threw soap and tissue at his girlfriend, he court heard.Miss Flint said: "The captain was kept informed. He sped up the flight and communicated with air traffic control. The flight landed at Bristol and was met by police."The court heard Christou was arrested and tried to chew his way through handcuffs, injuring his mouth.

He then spat blood in the police vehicle, which had to be deep cleaned at a cost of £107.

Edmund Wylde, defending, stressed his client entered an early guilty plea to a single episode of drunken activity on the aircraft.He told the court Christou, a capable chef, was returning to the UK after visiting his estranged father.

