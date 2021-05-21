A family planning a holiday in Devon were left distraught after the travel company they booked with cancelled their booking and re-advertised it at more than double the price.

Lynne Locke and her husband Bela say they booked to stay at a destination in North Devon in September last year. The family, who are from Leeds, put down a deposit before paying the remaining balance of £1,395 in March 2021.

With expenses paid and time booked off, the family said they were looking forward to spending some quality time together.

But on Wednesday 19 May they realised on the holiday company's website the dates they had already booked and paid for were now being re-advertised for more than £4,000.

Bela said: ''There was a big group of us meant to be going, five adults and two children. My niece was looking through and checking the property and saw they have re-advertised our week, our booking had been cancelled without our knowledge.

''They rang the company and they literally picked up and said it was nothing to do with them and we needed to speak with their agent and that was that, they put the phone down. We have been so excited to come to Devon and we now can't find anywhere to book in the area within our budget.

The couple were planning a family trip to Devon. Credit: BPM Media

''I've never been to Devon, my wife wanted to go for a cream tea for her birthday and what not. We are just so annoyed.''

Bela says despite feeling disappointed, he does feel sympathy for pandemic hit businesses.

Bela said: ''I can understand that they need to make money due to Covid - everyone has lost out on money. But I don't get taking a booking and then doing this, it is just horrible. We have insurance so we know we could get the money back. The point is we were due to go in July which is not far away at all."

The couple have now been offered a full refund but are unable to visit Devon for their staycation and so have rebooked for the same week in Llanelli.

Read more: