Inquest into death of baby girl in Cornwall begins

A baby who died after being hit by a car in Cornwall has been named as an inquest into her death begins.

Josephine Gordon died on May 12 at Little Trethvas Farm on the Lizard Peninsula after colliding with a car.

An inquest opened into the infant’s death at County Hall in Truro on May 19 to understand the circumstances behind the 20-month-old’s death.

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police arrived at the campsite in Helston just after midday on May 12 and confirmed that a child had died.

A spokesperson for the force said at the time: "Police and paramedics were called to a campsite in the Helston area following a report of a collision between a vehicle and a child at around 12.50pm on Wednesday 12 May.

"The air ambulance also attended the incident.

"Tragically, the child was pronounced deceased at the scene. Her next-of-kin have been informed and are being supported by specially-trained officers.

"Officers from the Roads Policing Team are currently in attendance and conducting an examination of the scene."

