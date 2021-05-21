Parking could be banned from roads around Ashton Court near Bristol

Parking could be banned on roads around Ashton Court near Bristol in order to improve safety.

The estate, which covers 850 acres of woods and grasslands, is owned by Bristol City Council but actually lies in North Somerset.

It hosts a number of events throughout the year, including the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta, and is a popular spot for dog walkers. North Somerset Council is concerned that, while there are three car parks on site, many visitors are choosing to park in nearby roads, causing problems for other road users.

The Ashton Court estate is a popular spot for dog walkers. Credit: PA

Councillor Ash Cartman, whose ward covers Ashton Court, said: “People parking on these busy roads to visit Ashton Court is causing concern among the local community.

“It is particularly dangerous at weekends and during good weather when more people are out and about."

In 2004, some of the surrounding roads were turned into clearways to stop parking on the carriageway and verges. Now North Somerset Council also wants bans on Longwood Lane, Rownham Hill, the top of Providence Lane and Clarken Coombe. Parking would also be banned on Weir Road and Manor Road.

There are already restrictions on Beggar Bush Lane but the authority wants to change the traffic order so the rules can be enforced properly.

There are plans to turn Rownham Hill into a clearway to stop visitors to Ashton Court parking there. Credit: ITV West Country

Cllr Cartman is concerned some of the moves are not needed. He said, "I am concerned about the plan to introduce traffic regulations on Longwood Lane as I do not believe they are necessary.

“The current situation works well without issues.

“Longwood Lane is regularly used as a parking spot by people, including local residents, visiting Ashton Court and to walk their dogs.

“The road is wide enough to park and the parked cars also help to slow traffic in the area.”

Cllr Cartman has talked to the council's highways department and asked for a review of the plans for Longwood Lane.

Organisers lay on extra parking at Ashton Court for Bristol's famous balloon fiesta. Credit: PA

North Somerset Council spokesperson Nick Yates said: “Parking on the roads around Ashton Court on roads and verges regularly creates road safety issues and congestion particularly during event days.

“At the moment, we are doing some work to update the traffic regulation order and signs to make sure we can carry out enforcement effectively.

“Changes to the extents of the traffic regulation order include adding Weir Lane, Manor Road and the top of Providence Lane either to address existing issues caused by parking on those roads or to tackle the displaced parking that we anticipate when more effective enforcement is carried out on the existing clearway."

A public consultation will take place before any decisions are made.

