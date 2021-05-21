Pilot captures sea suddenly changing colour in North Devon

A pilot flying above the North Devon coastline got a surprise when the ocean beneath him suddenly changed colour this week.

Chris Wileman was flying just off of Saunton Sands, near Crow Point, when he spotted the bizarre sight.

The photograph was taken 2,500ft above sea level. Mr Wileman told ITV News West Country: "You see things when flying that you just don't see from ground level."

While unsure about how rare a sight it is, he said it was "rare enough to take a snap".

A similar photo Chris took in 2019. Credit: Chris Wileman

What's caused it?

ITV West Country weather presenter Charlie Powell explains...

What you're seeing here is fresh river water meeting the salty sea with what appears to be a defined barrier between the two. After so much rain over the past few weeks, the rivers have much more silt and soil which is highlighting the effect.

There is actually loads of mixing happening under the surface due to the difference in salt content, the density and temperature of the different water bodies.

The reason we see the difference in colour is due to the silt and other particles being left behind on top as the mixing goes on underwater. Eventually this will become less concentrated and spread out.

Elsewhere in the West country the sea was providing different surprises.

In Porthleven harbour the water became frothy this morning.

Andy Bibbings shared this video on social media:

