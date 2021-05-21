Two owners of a Plympton cafe are set to appear in court charged over alleged coronavirus lockdown breaches.

The pair are accused of failing to close and continuing to serve customers during the second lockdown in November.

Deanna Yates, 34, and Michael Pendlebury, 35, will both face two charges brought by Plymouth City Council.

The couple, both of Stannary Lane in Plympton, face two counts relating to alleged offences on November 6 and November 7, 2020.

The charges note the alleged offences were "contrary to regulations of the Health Protection (Coronavirus, Restrictions) (England) (No 4) Regulations 2020".

The couple are set to appear at Plymouth Magistrates' Court before District Judge Joanne Matson on Friday 21 May where they will be asked to enter pleas to the two charges.

