Police searching for a man who has been missing since August last year have found a body in Glastonbury.

Lawrence Kemp went missing from his Glastonbury home on August 1, leaving his wallet, bank cards and money.

The last confirmed sighting of Lawrence was in the early hours of Sunday 2 August in Chilkwell Street, Glastonbury.

Since then, there have been reported sightings of the 32-year-old in Bristol and Bridgwater.

Lawrence Kemp left his home without his wallet or money. Credit: Avon and Somerset Police.

Avon and Somerset Police said that they were called to Wearyall Hill in Glastonbury just after 9 am on May 20 after a man had discovered a body.

In a statement on their website they said: "Formal identification is not expected for some days. However officers have been in touch with the family of Lawrence Kemp, missing from his Glastonbury home since August 2020, to tell them of the discovery."

Our hearts go out to them and we thank them for their patience while we work to confirm the identity of the deceased. Avon and Somerset Police statement.

The death is not being treated as suspicious and in due course, a report will be made to the coroner.

Read more: