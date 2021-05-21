A man smacked a seagull with his walking stick after it snatched a burger from his hands in Bristol City Centre.

Five police officers attended the incident at Broadmead on May 20 and were seen speaking with a member of the public who was holding a seagull in a towel.

A witness said they saw a man in a hi-vis jacket get targeted by the seagull at around 11:30am.

Police took the seagull away after the incident. Credit: BPM Media.

It is believed that another man, who was sitting on a nearby bench at the time, stood up and hit the seagull with his walking stick.

The witness said that the bird's wing was injured and it was not able to fly.

Staff at a shop in Broadmead then wrapped the seagull in a towel and picked it up to protect it. Police then took the bird away and removed the alleged attacker from the area.

