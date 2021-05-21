The richest man in the West Country has seen his wealth grow by £100million in the past year.

Sir James Dyson and his family top the list of the richest people in the region, with a worth of £16.3billion.

The inventor and entrepreneur has stayed at the top spot of The Sunday Times Rich List for people in the South West.

However, Dyson has slipped from the top of the UK Rich List this year despite being almost out of sight at the top of the South West rankings.

He now sits in fourth place in the national rankings.

Dyson and his family are one of seven billionaire entries from the South West among a record-breaking 171 billionaires in the UK recorded this year - up 24 from 2020.

The combined wealth of the 171 UK billionaires is £597.269 billion, up £106.582 billion, or 21.7 per cent, on the total wealth of the billionaires in last year’s Rich List.

The richest people in the South West and the source of their wealth

Sir James Dyson and family: £16.3bn (up £100m) - household goods and technology

Peter Hargreaves: £2.41bn (up £10m) - finance

Chris and Sarah Dawson: £2.05bn (no change) - discount stores

Sir David McMurty: £1.78bn (up £848m) - engineering

Steve Lansdown: £1.365bn (up £15m) - finance

Ursula Bechtolsheimer-Kipp and family: £1bn (no change) - inheritance and hotels

Christina Ong and family: £1bn (up £122m) - retailing and hotels

John Deer: £832m (up £383m) - engineering

The Vestey family: £717m (down £4m) - meat

Stephen Fitzpatrick: £675m (new) - energy

The 2021 Sunday Times Rich List is the definitive guide to wealth in the United Kingdom. It charts the wealth of the 250 richest people in the UK.

The list is based on identifiable wealth, including land, property, other assets such as art and racehorses, or significant shares in publicly quoted companies. It excludes bank accounts, to which the paper has no access.

The full list was revealed online today (21 May) and will be in the paper on Sunday 23 May.

Read more: