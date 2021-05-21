Watch Richard Payne's report

Mayor Marvin Rees says the redevelopment of Bristol Beacon will give the city the world-class music venue it should have had decades ago.

The site will cost £107million to refurbish more than twice the original estimate, and will not open until the autumn of 2023.

But Mr Rees said the alternative not to invest would set the city back years and waste the chance to put Bristol on the world music map.

He said: "It was not a great moment (when the cost was revealed), but I have to take a step back as a mayor and recognise the complexity of the project and the fundamental question is 'would you not do it?

"The moment you say 'yes, we're going to renovate this venue', you're on it."

Seats will rise and fall on a lift to allow for room for standing Credit: ITV

The renovation work at the venue is one of the most complex construction projects in the country and is the area's biggest ever investment in the arts.

The discovery of major structural issues such as underground wells and hollow columns partly holding up the building has added significantly to the cost and the delivery date.

Richard David, Operations Director of builders Willmott Dixon, said: "You can't get to the structure when the building is live, so while the venue was operating there was very limited survey work that could be done.

"When the venue is closed, you start peeling back the layers that really reveal the full structural horrors that were waiting in the fabric."

Some of the columns were hollow, adding to the project's costs. Credit: ITV

One of the biggest - and most expensive - features will be a bank of retractable seats lifted and lowered two floors to accommodate standing space for more than 2,000 people. Seating capacity will be around 1,800.

The charity behind the plan says the venue will have paid for itself after a decade with the cultural benefits outweighing its price tag.

"It's more about the value than the cost," said Louise Mitchell, Chief Executive of the Bristol Music Trust which will run the building.

Artist's impression of the Bristol Beacon exterior. Credit: ITV

She added: "It's about what it brings and it brings the joy of music to as many Bristolians as we can and that's what we're here to do. Things cost money, cost money to do it properly.

"It's been a hard road but it's really going to be worth it and I'm sure everyone will understand that in two years' time when we welcome them through the doors."

She revealed representatives of international acts are regularly in touch vying for a chance to be among the first to play at the venue. A series of smaller trial events are expected to be perform first in what will be the first music heard there for five years.